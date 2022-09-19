Ananya Panday’s white feather-trimmed corset dress is the ultimate blend of sass and style; PICS
Ananya Panday dropped a series of pictures on Instagram wearing a white outfit.
Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses of this generation. The young diva, who had made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, has successfully carved a niche for herself. Apart from acting, the Khaali Peeli actress’s sartorial sense of fashion is drool-worthy. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis and each of them manage to set the fashion bar higher for us to conquer. Ananya's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries and they manage to make her fans drool like anything.
Recently, the actress took to Instagram and posted a few pics of herself wearing a white dress. She captioned the photos, "Let there be white" Ananya looked stunning and hot in a white feather-trimmed corset dress. As soon as the 23-year-old actress shared the pictures, Fans and netizens rushed to the comment section and showered their love with comments and compliments. One wrote, "Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta ha.", while another commented, "Passion can drive you crazy, but is there any other way to live?" One comment read, "Sweety."
Have a look at Ananya’s post:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the martial-arts drama Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this pan India movie co-feature Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan released on August 25 this year. The film was not received well but the songs of the film became quite popular among masses and the chemistry of the leads was lauded too.
Ananya will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie will mark Ananya’s second collaboration with Siddhant after the 2022 release Gehraiyaan. She will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress mentioned that she is in talks for three projects, she can't speak much about.
