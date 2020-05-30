Ananya Pandey shares the first 'unofficial' poster of her upcoming film 'Khaali Peeli'

Actress Ananya Panday has created the first 'unofficial poster' of her upcoming film, "Khaali Peeli".

Ananya took to Instagram and shared a photograph of herself painting on a piece of paper. In the image, one can see a black-and-yellow taxi alongside the popular cartoon character Peppa Pig.

The budding actress, who is seen in a black and yellow top paired with a white pair of jeans, wrote: "Painting the first unofficial poster of 'Khaali Peeli' (ft. @ishaankhatter and Peppa Pig)."

Ishaan, who stars opposite Ananya in the film, commented: "Peppa pig is in our film? Must've missed that day of shoot."

In "Khaali Peeli", Ishaan essays a Mumbai cab driver. The romantic action film is a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night. The film is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

