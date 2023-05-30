Anarkali, Miranda Priestly to Moira Rose; Zeenat Aman shares list of iconic roles she would’ve loved to play

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently made her debut on Instagram and since then she has been winning hearts on the Internet. She keeps treating her fans with interesting anecdotes and priceless pictures from the archives. On Tuesday morning, the legendary actress took to her handle and shared pictures from her recent photoshoot. Along with the pictures, Zeenat penned a long heartfelt caption in which she listed down the iconic roles she would have loved to portray on the big screen.

Zeenat Aman shares her list of iconic roles she would have loved to play

In the pictures, Zeenat is seen sporting a black dress styled with a pearl necklace. She has completed her look with a clean bun and cool sunnies. Along with the pictures, she said that she found her look 'Hepburn inspired'. Her post read, "Good morning, everyone. How do you like this look? I find it quite Hepburn inspired! As a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you. It also involves trust and patience."

She added, "Speaking of Hepburn has me thinking about all the talented actors whose work I’ve enjoyed over the years. Here’s a list of iconic roles I would have loved to play: 1. Tanya McQuoid in White Lotus, played with dotty perfection by Jennifer Coolidge. 2. Rosie in Guide, played by the ever graceful Waheeda Rehman. 3. Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam, played exquisitely by Madhubala. 4. Cesira in Two Women, played so unflinchingly by Sophia Loren. 5. Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, played with icy nonchalance by Meryl Streep. 6. Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish, played masterfully by Sridevi. 7. Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, seductively voiced by Kathleen Turner. 8. Miss Piggy in The Muppets, voiced by various artists over the years. 9. And… by popular demand and for my own amusement - Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, played by the brilliant Catherine O’ Hara. I just have to appreciate the acting prowess of all these women. They gave us characters that will resonate for decades."

Soon after she shared the post, her fans were seen gushing over it. They added more names to her list of iconic roles. A user wrote, "Queen Elizabeth played by Olivia Colman in the Netflix series Queen." Another user wrote, "Imagining you as Moira and Miranda Priestly. Cannot get the image out of my head! Would have been SO PERFECT." One of the comments also read, "Savitri played by Smita Patil with her effortless competence in the Marathi film Umbartha (threshold / dehleez)."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman slays ‘scarecrow chic’ look in latest PICS; Fans REACT: ‘It’s giving Moira Rose’