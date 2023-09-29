'And just like that...': Soha Ali Khan shares adorable picture from daughter Inaaya Nauki Khemu's birthday

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu are an adorable couple in Bollywood. The duo also enjoys a strong social media presence. Today, on September 29th, their daughter Inaaya turned six years old. The Tum Mile actress took to social media to share her adorable pictures from their birthday event. Check out the pictures below.

Soha Ali Khan shares adorable pictures from Inaaya's birthday

Today, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu's daughter Inaaya turned six years old. The actress actress took to social media to share some awwdorable pictures from the birthday party. The caption read, "And just like that … 6 !! #happybirthday" The pictures feature an adorable Inaaya with her friends along with Soha and Kunal as she is cutting the cake.

Check out the post!

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is happy to see gifts and decoration on her birthday

Soha also shared glimpses of Inaaya’s reaction after seeing the beautiful pink-themed birthday decoration. Their daughter was happy to see all the gifts for her which consisted of Barbie dolls, Barbie-themed books, and bottles etc. Apart from the gifts, there were several pink and white balloons that formed into to a number six numerical pink balloon at the top. One of the star-shaped balloon had ‘Happy birthday Inaaya' written on it. Inaaya donned a grey PJs.

Meanwhile, Soha’s sister Saba Pataudi also wished Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her birthday. She shared some cute pictures with the birthday girl and wrote, “My Jaan....turns 6! Happy Birthday! Wishing you..life's best of the best! Keep shining my wonder baby...I LOVE YOU...Always n forever. #innijaan #auntlove #my #jaan #alwaysandforeve.” In the first picture, Saba can be seen holding baby Inaaya in her arms. Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished little Inaaya on her birthday.

Soha and Kunal have been in a relationship since 2013. They got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot in 2015. Their daughter Inaaya Nauki Khemu was born in 2017. was born Workwise, Kunal Khemu was last seen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos, alongside Shweta Basu Prasad.

