And stay a cutie, says Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli's on field mantra of 'practice well & stay happy'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a bonafide power couple and there are no two ways about it. While Anushka Sharma is a Bollywood A-lister, Virat Kohli leads the Indian cricket team. The couple are also doting parents to their first child and daughter Vamika. While their hectic schedule is keeping them apart, the couple is also using social media to stay updated with each other. On Wednesday, Anushka indulged in some social media PDA as her hubby shared a couple of photos.

Taking to social media, Virat shared a couple of photos of himself from his on-field practice sessions. In the candid photos, Virat was all kitted out for his training and remained focused. Sharing the pictures, Virat also dished out his on-field mantra. The cricketer captioned it, "Practice well. Stay happy." Now, wifey Anushka Sharma had an addition to make to Virat's caption.

The actress, complimenting her husband, commented, "And stay (a) cutie." If you put all 3 things together, well it definitely seems like a cake walk for Virat.

Check out Virat Kohli's post below and Anushka's comment on the same:

Meanwhile, on the work front for Anushka Sharma, the actress is currently shooting for Chakda Xpress in Mumbai. In the biopic, Anushka will be telling Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life story. After she wraps up the current shoot in Mumbai, Anushka and the crew are expected to fly to the UK next month for an extensive schedule.

