And you roar again: Maanayata shares glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s training for KGF: Chapter 2

All eyes were on Sanjay Dutt yesterday as the trailer of the highly-anticipated and much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 was released. The trailer as expected was loved by the fans and fans are going gaga over the stars. In the sequel this time, apart from superstar Yash, Sanjay and Raveena Tandon too will be seen in a pivotal role. Ever since the first look of the PK actor as Adheera had been released, fans have been waiting with bated breaths to see him in this avatar. Well, yesterday finally the trailer was out and social media is filled with netizens reacting to it. The one post that caught our attention was that of Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt’s.

Taking to her Instagram stories the star wife appreciates Sanjay Dutt for his hard work and showed her belief in him. She shared a collage of several pictures of Sanjay who seemed to be training hard for his role of Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. From lifting heavy weights to working out in the gym, Maanayata shared a glimpse of it all. Sharing these pictures she wrote, ‘And you roar again. I believe in you’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the film, it will be released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

