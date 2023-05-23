Andaaz turns 20: Lara Dutta has a special message for co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar

Actresses Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta made their Bollywood debut about the same time, in 2003. ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ marks Priyanka’s first Bollywood film, and it released in April 2003. Meanwhile, Lara Dutta Bhupathi made her acting debut with Andaaz, which released on May 23rd, 2003. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Today, Andaaz has completed 20 years, and to celebrate the milestone, Lata Dutta Bhupathi has shared a special post on Instagram. Lara took a trip down memory lane, and penned a special note for the filmmakers, and her co-stars Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

Lara Dutta's message for Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra as Andaaz turns 20

Lara Dutta took to her Instagram account to share two pictures. The first one was the poster of Andaaz, featuring her, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra. The second picture is a still from Andaaz, which shows Lara Dutta posing with Akshay Kumar. In her caption, she wrote that she is grateful to Akshay Kumar for always being there for her, while she mentioned that she and Priyanka Chopra will always have each other's backs. "And just like that…….. it’s been 20 years!!! What an incredible, exhilarating journey!!! Always grateful! First of all to the audience and fans! To @suneeldarshan for offering me my first film and being the wonderful, cultured, caring person he is. My dearest Raj ji for being the most patient teacher My forever most handsome, most fun , always there for me, @akshaykumar For just being who he is!!!" wrote Lara Dutta.

She further added, "@priyankachopra we’ll always have each others backs! Ever grateful for what the Indian film industry has given me!" Andaaz was directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Suneel Darshan.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta go a long way. Before they made their Bollywood debuts in 2003, they both won the Miss India pageant in 2000. While Lara went on to win the Miss Universe title later that year, Priyanka was crowned Miss World.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta share a good bond. In 2021, Priyanka and Lara met each other in London. Priyanka shared a picture from their meet-up, and it also featured Lara's daughter Saira. "21 years and counting... friendships that can pick up at any given time. Lara Dutta and her most shining star. Saira you're definitely your mum's daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories," wrote Priyanka Chopra.

