Ande laye? 'Darlings' Alia Bhatt & Vijay Varma show their quirky 'comedy in the dark'; Teaser OUT tomorrow

Alia Bhatt’s maiden production, which will see the actor star alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew will be released on Netflix. It is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Darlings is one of the most-anticipated projects of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and fans have been eagerly waiting for an update about the film. Now, finally, Alia shared a new video on her social media handle and announced that the teaser of the film will be unveiled tomorrow.

Sharing the video, the mommy-to-be captioned it: "thoda dark … thoda comedy. DARLINGS teaser out TOMORROWS." In it, one can hear Alia, Shefali, and Vijay's voices in the background as they indulge in a conversation. Vijay also shared the video with the caption, "Yeh ma-beti itna kyun hasse ja rahi hain? Samjh nahi aa raha. Sun ke zara batao, kya hai Darlings?". Darlings marks the second collaboration of Alia and Shah Rukh Khan after their 2016 film, Dear Zindagi, where the two stars shared screen space. Vijay and Alia have also worked together in Gully Boy.

Check out Alia Bhatt's announcement:

Talking of Darlings, it is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and is said to be a dark comedy. The story revolves around the lives of a mother-daughter relationship. Shefali Shah will be seen playing Alia Bhatt’s mother in the film whereas Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew also feature in key roles. The music for the film is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, and the lyrics are by veteran lyricist Gulzar. Darlings will be helmed by a debutante director Jasmeet K Reen.

Meanwhile, apart from Darlings, the actress will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

