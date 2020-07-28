  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Andhadhun action director Parvez Khan passes away due to heart attack; Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta mourn loss

The 55-year-old action director, Parvez Khan, was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain. Unfortunately, he succumbed to a massive heart attack.
20681 reads Mumbai
News,andhadhun,Parvez KhanAndhadhun action director Parvez Khan passes away due to heart attack; Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta mourn loss.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Noted Bollywood action director Parvez Khan passed away on 27 July after suffering a heart attack. The 55-year-old action director was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain. However, he succumbed to a massive heart attack on Monday morning. Parvez's longtime associate Nishant Khan confirmed the news to PTI and said, "He suffered a major heart attack in the morning. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He didn't have any health issues but felt chest pain last night."

The action director's demise was mourned by actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Hansal Mehta who had worked with him. Manoj retweeted a video of Parvez's brief stint in a film opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh. He tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to the family !! May he rest in peace!!!" Neil Nitin Mukesh also shared the same video and wrote, "My deepest condolences to the entire family. Indeed a terrible loss. He was a big brother to me. I started my career under his guidance and have till date cherished every moment we spent together. Johnny Gaddaar and Jail will be remembered because of you Parvez bhai."  

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta mourned Parvez's death. He tweeted, "Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears."

Take a look at their tweets: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement