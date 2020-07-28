Andhadhun action director Parvez Khan passes away due to heart attack; Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta mourn loss

The 55-year-old action director, Parvez Khan, was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain. Unfortunately, he succumbed to a massive heart attack.

Noted Bollywood action director Parvez Khan passed away on 27 July after suffering a heart attack. The 55-year-old action director was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain. However, he succumbed to a massive heart attack on Monday morning. Parvez's longtime associate Nishant Khan confirmed the news to PTI and said, "He suffered a major heart attack in the morning. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He didn't have any health issues but felt chest pain last night."

The action director's demise was mourned by actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Hansal Mehta who had worked with him. Manoj retweeted a video of Parvez's brief stint in a film opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh. He tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to the family !! May he rest in peace!!!" Neil Nitin Mukesh also shared the same video and wrote, "My deepest condolences to the entire family. Indeed a terrible loss. He was a big brother to me. I started my career under his guidance and have till date cherished every moment we spent together. Johnny Gaddaar and Jail will be remembered because of you Parvez bhai."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta mourned Parvez's death. He tweeted, "Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears."

My deepest condolences to the entire family. Indeed a terrible loss. He was a big brother to me. I started my career under his guidance and have till date cherished every moment we spent together. Johnny Gaddaar and Jail will be remembered because of you Parvez bhai https://t.co/rQbfixbTOp — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) July 27, 2020

Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 27, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to the family !! May he rest in peace!!! https://t.co/yh00AgRHMe — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 27, 2020

