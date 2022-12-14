Andhadhun to Dil Chahta Hai: 25 Hindi Movies on Netflix you should watch in case you haven’t
Netflix has a library of Bollywood movies so extensive, you wouldn’t know where to begin! For your ease, we have listed some of the best Hindi movies to watch on Netflix!
Streaming services have changed the way content is consumed worldwide. The affordability and accessibility that platforms like Netflix provide has made them the primary source of entertainment for a lot of people. Having the choice of watching TV shows and movies from all around the world opens up a world of possibilities. However, having so many choices available makes picking a title to watch that much more difficult. Starting a web series or a movie requires you to invest time and then hope against hope that it turns out to be something worthwhile. Vetting through the vast library of Netflix is impractical and sometimes even your friend's suggestion might turn out to be a disappointment. If only there was a reliable source to get just the best of the best on Netflix.... well there is!
If you are clueless about which Hindi movie to watch on Netflix, you might want to check out this list!
Andhadhun
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Writer: Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Sriram Raghavan
Year of release: 2018
Run Time: 2hr 17min
Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, revolves around a pianist who pretends to be visually impaired but his world flips upside down after he unintentionally witnesses a murder.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar
Director: Zoya Akhtar
Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar
Year of release: 2011
Run Time: 2hr 34min
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the best Hindi movies on Netflix currently, and it revolves around three friends who decide to head on an adventurous trip after one of their friends gets engaged. You’ll have a blast watching this movie with your friends!
Stree
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee
Director: Amar Kaushik
Writer: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K, Sumit Arora
Year of release: 2018
Run Time: 2hr 6min
The story of Stree is set in the small town of Chanderi, wherein the men live in fear of an evil spirit ‘Stree’ who abducts men in the dark. The plot of Stree is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba in Karnataka. Stree is the first installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.
Dear Zindagi
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt
Director: Gauri Shinde
Writer: Krishnan Hariharan, Kausar Munir, Gauri Shinde
Year of release: 2016
Run Time: 2hr 29min
Alia Bhatt plays the role of a budding cinematographer named Kaira in this coming-of-age film, while Shah Rukh Khan plays Dr. Jehangir Khan, a psychologist who helps her gain perspective on life. Not only is this movie a great watch, but it also has some amazing songs!
RRR
Cast: NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Writer: Vijayendra Prasad, S.S. Rajamouli, Sai Madhav Burra, Madhan Karky
Year of release: 2022
Run Time: 3hr 5min
RRR recently earned two nominations at the Golden Globes, and is absolutely worth watching! Set in the 1920s, this pan-India hit movie revolves around the lives of Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.
Masaan
Cast: Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Mishra
Director: Neeraj Ghaywan
Writer: Varun Grover
Year of release: 2015
Run Time: 1hr 46 min
Masaan revolves around four people whose lives intersect along the Ganges River. Masaan received wide critical acclaim, and is a must-watch movie!
Haider
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan Khan
Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Basharat Peer
Year of release: 2014
Run Time: 2hr 39min
Set in conflict-torn Kashmir, Haider revolves around a young man who seeks answers about his father’s disappearance. Haider is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet.
Badhaai Do
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Chum Darang
Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni
Writer: Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial, Harshavardhan Kulkarni
Year of release: 2022
Run Time: 2hr 27min
Rajkummar Rao plays a cop named Shardul, while Bhumi plays a PE teacher named Sumi. Both characters keep their sexual orientation a secret and enter into a lavender marriage to pacify their families. This comedy-drama film will keep you entertained throughout!
Goodbye
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna
Director: Vikas Bahl
Writer: Vikas Bahl
Year of release: 2022
Run Time: 2hr 21min
Goodbye is a heartwarming story that follows the Bhalla family who copes with grief and chaos after the loss of their loved one. All four siblings who live in different parts of the world come together under one roof to see off their mother one last time.
Drishyam
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran
Director: Nishikant Kamat
Writer: Jeethu Joseph, Upendra Sidhaye
Year of release: 2015
Run Time: 2hr 42min
Drishyam 2 has recently been released, but before that, go ahead and watch the first installment of Drishyam which is currently streaming on Netflix. Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the crime thriller film follows the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, who will do whatever it takes to try and shield his family, after they commit an unexpected crime.
Lust Stories
Cast: Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Kiara Advani, Akash Thosar, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia
Directors: Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee
Writers: Radhika Apte, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, Ruchika Oberoi, Sumit Saxena
Year of release: 2018
Run Time: 2hr 00min
Lust Stories is an anthology that consists of four short films that shed a light on modern-day relationships, strained marriages, love, and sex.
Om Shanti Om
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone
Director: Farah Khan
Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri
Year of release: 2007
Run Time: 2hr 48min
Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie follows the story of Om, an aspiring actor, who dies while trying to save Shantipriya in a suspicious on-set fire. Reincarnated 30 years later, he sets out to avenge her death.
Mom
Cast: Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali
Director: Ravi Udyawar
Writer: Girish Kohli, Ravi Udyawar, Kona Venkat
Year of release: 2017
Run Time: 2hr 18min
Sridevi plays a mother who sets out to seek justice and revenge for her stepdaughter after she is sexually assaulted at a party.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Cast: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerjee
Director: Karan Johar
Writer: Karan Johar
Year of release: 1998
Run Time: 3hr 5min
Anjali is in love with her best friend Rahul, who loves Tina. Rahul marries Tina, and they are blessed with a daughter, but Tina passes away later. Tina’s 8-year-old daughter now sets out to reunite her father with Anjali.
Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na
Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza
Director: Abbas Tyrewala
Writer: Abbas Tyrewala
Year of release: 2008
Run Time: 2hr 26min
This romantic comedy film is a great watch on days you just want to watch something light-hearted! It follows the story of two best friends Jay and Aditi, both with opposite personalities. While their friends and families feel like they are a great match, they are both convinced they aren’t in love with each other, and instead search for one another’s love.
Dil Chahta Hai
Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta
Director: Farhan Akhtar
Writer: Kassim Jagmagia, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Vishwanath Kashyap
Year of release: 2001
Run Time: 3hr 4 min
Dil Chahta Hai is one movie you absolutely shouldn’t miss watching with your friends! It is about three inseparable friends who have just finished college. They believe nothing can tear them apart or come in between their friendship until each of them falls in love.
3 Idiots
Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi
Year of release: 2009
Run Time: 2hr 43min
3 Idiots is a delightful watch, especially for college students, and it revolves around a group of three friends in an engineering college. Not only will their fun and adventures seem relatable, but the film also portrays the harsh realities of the education system that many will be able to relate to.
PK
Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi
Year of release: 2014
Run Time: 2hr 25min
PK is an enjoyable yet thought-provoking movie! It follows a naïve, innocent alien who is stranded on Earth after he loses the device that he uses to communicate with his spaceship. During his time on Earth, he meets Jaggu, a heartbroken reporter. Through an entertaining story, the makers shed light on the follies of blind faith.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Writers: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha, Abhiruchi Chand, Prakash Kapadia, Saurabh H. Dikshit
Year of release: 2022
Run Time: 2hr 33min
Alia Bhatt plays the role of Ganga, a small-town girl from Gujarat, who is duped and sold to a brothel, and how she fearlessly rises to power and becomes the undisputed queen of Kamathipura in Mumbai.
Wake Up Sid
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar
Year of release: 2009
Run Time: 2hr 12min
Ranbir Kapoor plays Sid Mehra, a rich, lazy college student in Mumbai, who meets Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata. While Aisha is mature and goal-oriented, Sid is quite the opposite and is an unambitious brat.
Rang De Basanti
Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan
Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Writer: Renzil D'Silva, Prasoon Joshi, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Year of release: 2006
Run Time: 2hr 39min
An English filmmaker casts a few students in her film about India’s revolution against British rule. Playing freedom fighters in the film awakens their patriotism. After the tragic death of a friend due to local government corruption, they fight against it and decide to avenge their friend’s death.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal
Year of release: 2013
Run Time: 2hr 40min
Deepika Padukone plays Naina, an introvert, who falls for Kabir during a trekking trip. Before she can express her feelings, he leaves India to pursue his career. Years later, their paths cross once again.
Ankhon Dekhi
Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Rajat Kapoor, Abhinay Raj Singh
Director: Rajat Kapoor
Writer: Rajat Kapoor
Year of release: 2013
Run Time: 1hr 43min
Sanjay Mishra plays Bauji, a man in his late 50s, who decides to only believe what he can see after an event drastically changes life. His resolve takes his life in extreme directions.
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan
Director: Nikkhil Advani
Writer: Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar
Year of release: 2003
Run Time: 3hr 6min
Preity Zinta plays an introverted girl named Naina who meets Aman and falls in love. However, Aman has a secret of his own which prevents him from reciprocating her feelings. Saif Ali Khan plays Rohit, who loves Naina, and seeks Aman’s help to express his feelings.
Taare Zameen Par
Cast: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tanay Chheda
Director: Aamir Khan, Amole Gupte
Writer: Amole Gupte
Year of release: 2007
Run Time: 2hr 42min
Ishaan Awasthi, an 8-year-old boy is sent to boarding school, where he meets a new art teacher who tries to help him find his true identity and talent.
