Andhadhun to Dil Chahta Hai: 25 Hindi Movies on Netflix you should watch in case you haven’t

Netflix has a library of Bollywood movies so extensive, you wouldn’t know where to begin! For your ease, we have listed some of the best Hindi movies to watch on Netflix!

Streaming services have changed the way content is consumed worldwide. The affordability and accessibility that platforms like Netflix provide has made them the primary source of entertainment for a lot of people. Having the choice of watching TV shows and movies from all around the world opens up a world of possibilities. However, having so many choices available makes picking a title to watch that much more difficult. Starting a web series or a movie requires you to invest time and then hope against hope that it turns out to be something worthwhile. Vetting through the vast library of Netflix is impractical and sometimes even your friend's suggestion might turn out to be a disappointment. If only there was a reliable source to get just the best of the best on Netflix.... well there is!

If you are clueless about which Hindi movie to watch on Netflix, you might want to check out this list!

Andhadhun

Andhadhun poster

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Writer: Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Sriram Raghavan

Year of release: 2018

Run Time: 2hr 17min

Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, revolves around a pianist who pretends to be visually impaired but his world flips upside down after he unintentionally witnesses a murder.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Year of release: 2011

Run Time: 2hr 34min

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the best Hindi movies on Netflix currently, and it revolves around three friends who decide to head on an adventurous trip after one of their friends gets engaged. You’ll have a blast watching this movie with your friends!

Stree

Still from Stree

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee

Director: Amar Kaushik

Writer: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K, Sumit Arora

Year of release: 2018

Run Time: 2hr 6min

The story of Stree is set in the small town of Chanderi, wherein the men live in fear of an evil spirit ‘Stree’ who abducts men in the dark. The plot of Stree is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba in Karnataka. Stree is the first installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.  

Dear Zindagi

Dear ZIndagi

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt

Director: Gauri Shinde

Writer: Krishnan Hariharan, Kausar Munir, Gauri Shinde

Year of release: 2016

Run Time: 2hr 29min

Alia Bhatt plays the role of a budding cinematographer named Kaira in this coming-of-age film, while Shah Rukh Khan plays Dr. Jehangir Khan, a psychologist who helps her gain perspective on life. Not only is this movie a great watch, but it also has some amazing songs!

RRR

RRR Poster

Cast: NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Writer: Vijayendra Prasad, S.S. Rajamouli, Sai Madhav Burra, Madhan Karky

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 3hr 5min

RRR recently earned two nominations at the Golden Globes, and is absolutely worth watching! Set in the 1920s, this pan-India hit movie revolves around the lives of Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Masaan

Masaan

Cast: Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Mishra

Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Writer: Varun Grover

Year of release: 2015

Run Time: 1hr 46 min

Masaan revolves around four people whose lives intersect along the Ganges River. Masaan received wide critical acclaim, and is a must-watch movie!  

Haider

Haider

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Basharat Peer

Year of release: 2014

Run Time: 2hr 39min

Set in conflict-torn Kashmir, Haider revolves around a young man who seeks answers about his father’s disappearance. Haider is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet.

Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Chum Darang

Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Writer: Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial, Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 2hr 27min

Rajkummar Rao plays a cop named Shardul, while Bhumi plays a PE teacher named Sumi. Both characters keep their sexual orientation a secret and enter into a lavender marriage to pacify their families. This comedy-drama film will keep you entertained throughout!

Goodbye

Goodbye poster

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna

Director: Vikas Bahl

Writer: Vikas Bahl

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 2hr 21min

Goodbye is a heartwarming story that follows the Bhalla family who copes with grief and chaos after the loss of their loved one. All four siblings who live in different parts of the world come together under one roof to see off their mother one last time.

Drishyam

Drishyam

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran

Director: Nishikant Kamat

Writer: Jeethu Joseph, Upendra Sidhaye

Year of release: 2015

Run Time: 2hr 42min

Drishyam 2 has recently been released, but before that, go ahead and watch the first installment of Drishyam which is currently streaming on Netflix. Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the crime thriller film follows the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, who will do whatever it takes to try and shield his family, after they commit an unexpected crime.  

Lust Stories

Kiara Advani in Lust Stories

Cast: Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Kiara Advani, Akash Thosar, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia

Directors: Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee

Writers: Radhika Apte, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, Ruchika Oberoi, Sumit Saxena

Year of release: 2018

Run Time: 2hr 00min

Lust Stories is an anthology that consists of four short films that shed a light on modern-day relationships, strained marriages, love, and sex.

 Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Director: Farah Khan

Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Year of release: 2007

Run Time: 2hr 48min

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie follows the story of Om, an aspiring actor, who dies while trying to save Shantipriya in a suspicious on-set fire. Reincarnated 30 years later, he sets out to avenge her death.

Mom

Mom poster

Cast: Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Writer: Girish Kohli, Ravi Udyawar, Kona Venkat

Year of release: 2017

Run Time: 2hr 18min

Sridevi plays a mother who sets out to seek justice and revenge for her stepdaughter after she is sexually assaulted at a party.   

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Cast: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerjee

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar

Year of release: 1998

Run Time: 3hr 5min

Anjali is in love with her best friend Rahul, who loves Tina. Rahul marries Tina, and they are blessed with a daughter, but Tina passes away later. Tina’s 8-year-old daughter now sets out to reunite her father with Anjali.

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na

Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza

Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Writer: Abbas Tyrewala

Year of release: 2008

Run Time: 2hr 26min

This romantic comedy film is a great watch on days you just want to watch something light-hearted! It follows the story of two best friends Jay and Aditi, both with opposite personalities. While their friends and families feel like they are a great match, they are both convinced they aren’t in love with each other, and instead search for one another’s love.  

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil chahta Hai

Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Writer: Kassim Jagmagia, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Vishwanath Kashyap

Year of release: 2001

Run Time: 3hr 4 min

Dil Chahta Hai is one movie you absolutely shouldn’t miss watching with your friends! It is about three inseparable friends who have just finished college. They believe nothing can tear them apart or come in between their friendship until each of them falls in love.

3 Idiots

3 idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Year of release: 2009

Run Time: 2hr 43min

3 Idiots is a delightful watch, especially for college students, and it revolves around a group of three friends in an engineering college. Not only will their fun and adventures seem relatable, but the film also portrays the harsh realities of the education system that many will be able to relate to.

PK

PK poster

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Year of release: 2014

Run Time: 2hr 25min

PK is an enjoyable yet thought-provoking movie! It follows a naïve, innocent alien who is stranded on Earth after he loses the device that he uses to communicate with his spaceship. During his time on Earth, he meets Jaggu, a heartbroken reporter. Through an entertaining story, the makers shed light on the follies of blind faith.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writers: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha, Abhiruchi Chand, Prakash Kapadia, Saurabh H. Dikshit

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 2hr 33min

Alia Bhatt plays the role of Ganga, a small-town girl from Gujarat, who is duped and sold to a brothel, and how she fearlessly rises to power and becomes the undisputed queen of Kamathipura in Mumbai.

Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2009

Run Time: 2hr 12min

Ranbir Kapoor plays Sid Mehra, a rich, lazy college student in Mumbai, who meets Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata. While Aisha is mature and goal-oriented, Sid is quite the opposite and is an unambitious brat.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti

Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Writer: Renzil D'Silva, Prasoon Joshi, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Year of release: 2006

Run Time: 2hr 39min

An English filmmaker casts a few students in her film about India’s revolution against British rule. Playing freedom fighters in the film awakens their patriotism. After the tragic death of a friend due to local government corruption, they fight against it and decide to avenge their friend’s death.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Year of release: 2013

Run Time: 2hr 40min

Deepika Padukone plays Naina, an introvert, who falls for Kabir during a trekking trip. Before she can express her feelings, he leaves India to pursue his career. Years later, their paths cross once again.

Ankhon Dekhi

Ankhon Dekhi

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Rajat Kapoor, Abhinay Raj Singh

Director: Rajat Kapoor

Writer: Rajat Kapoor

Year of release: 2013

Run Time: 1hr 43min

Sanjay Mishra plays Bauji, a man in his late 50s, who decides to only believe what he can see after an event drastically changes life. His resolve takes his life in extreme directions.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writer: Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar

Year of release: 2003

Run Time: 3hr 6min

Preity Zinta plays an introverted girl named Naina who meets Aman and falls in love. However, Aman has a secret of his own which prevents him from reciprocating her feelings. Saif Ali Khan plays Rohit, who loves Naina, and seeks Aman’s help to express his feelings.

Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par

Cast: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tanay Chheda

Director: Aamir Khan, Amole Gupte

Writer: Amole Gupte

Year of release: 2007

Run Time: 2hr 42min

Ishaan Awasthi, an 8-year-old boy is sent to boarding school, where he meets a new art teacher who tries to help him find his true identity and talent.

