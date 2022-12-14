Andhadhun to Dil Chahta Hai: 25 Hindi Movies on Netflix you should watch in case you haven’t

Streaming services have changed the way content is consumed worldwide. The affordability and accessibility that platforms like Netflix provide has made them the primary source of entertainment for a lot of people. Having the choice of watching TV shows and movies from all around the world opens up a world of possibilities. However, having so many choices available makes picking a title to watch that much more difficult. Starting a web series or a movie requires you to invest time and then hope against hope that it turns out to be something worthwhile. Vetting through the vast library of Netflix is impractical and sometimes even your friend's suggestion might turn out to be a disappointment. If only there was a reliable source to get just the best of the best on Netflix.... well there is! If you are clueless about which Hindi movie to watch on Netflix, you might want to check out this list!

Andhadhun

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte Director: Sriram Raghavan Writer: Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Sriram Raghavan Year of release: 2018 Run Time: 2hr 17min Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, revolves around a pianist who pretends to be visually impaired but his world flips upside down after he unintentionally witnesses a murder. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar Director: Zoya Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar Year of release: 2011 Run Time: 2hr 34min Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the best Hindi movies on Netflix currently, and it revolves around three friends who decide to head on an adventurous trip after one of their friends gets engaged. You’ll have a blast watching this movie with your friends! Stree

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee Director: Amar Kaushik Writer: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K, Sumit Arora Year of release: 2018 Run Time: 2hr 6min The story of Stree is set in the small town of Chanderi, wherein the men live in fear of an evil spirit ‘Stree’ who abducts men in the dark. The plot of Stree is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba in Karnataka. Stree is the first installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe. Dear Zindagi

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt Director: Gauri Shinde Writer: Krishnan Hariharan, Kausar Munir, Gauri Shinde Year of release: 2016 Run Time: 2hr 29min Alia Bhatt plays the role of a budding cinematographer named Kaira in this coming-of-age film, while Shah Rukh Khan plays Dr. Jehangir Khan, a psychologist who helps her gain perspective on life. Not only is this movie a great watch, but it also has some amazing songs! RRR

Cast: NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt Director: S.S. Rajamouli Writer: Vijayendra Prasad, S.S. Rajamouli, Sai Madhav Burra, Madhan Karky Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 3hr 5min RRR recently earned two nominations at the Golden Globes, and is absolutely worth watching! Set in the 1920s, this pan-India hit movie revolves around the lives of Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Masaan

Cast: Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Mishra Director: Neeraj Ghaywan Writer: Varun Grover Year of release: 2015 Run Time: 1hr 46 min Masaan revolves around four people whose lives intersect along the Ganges River. Masaan received wide critical acclaim, and is a must-watch movie! Haider

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan Khan Director: Vishal Bhardwaj Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Basharat Peer Year of release: 2014 Run Time: 2hr 39min Set in conflict-torn Kashmir, Haider revolves around a young man who seeks answers about his father’s disappearance. Haider is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet. Badhaai Do

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Chum Darang Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni Writer: Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial, Harshavardhan Kulkarni Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 2hr 27min Rajkummar Rao plays a cop named Shardul, while Bhumi plays a PE teacher named Sumi. Both characters keep their sexual orientation a secret and enter into a lavender marriage to pacify their families. This comedy-drama film will keep you entertained throughout! Goodbye

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna Director: Vikas Bahl Writer: Vikas Bahl Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 2hr 21min Goodbye is a heartwarming story that follows the Bhalla family who copes with grief and chaos after the loss of their loved one. All four siblings who live in different parts of the world come together under one roof to see off their mother one last time. Drishyam

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran Director: Nishikant Kamat Writer: Jeethu Joseph, Upendra Sidhaye Year of release: 2015 Run Time: 2hr 42min Drishyam 2 has recently been released, but before that, go ahead and watch the first installment of Drishyam which is currently streaming on Netflix. Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the crime thriller film follows the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, who will do whatever it takes to try and shield his family, after they commit an unexpected crime. Lust Stories

Cast: Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Kiara Advani, Akash Thosar, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia Directors: Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee Writers: Radhika Apte, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, Ruchika Oberoi, Sumit Saxena Year of release: 2018 Run Time: 2hr 00min Lust Stories is an anthology that consists of four short films that shed a light on modern-day relationships, strained marriages, love, and sex. Om Shanti Om

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Director: Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri Year of release: 2007 Run Time: 2hr 48min Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie follows the story of Om, an aspiring actor, who dies while trying to save Shantipriya in a suspicious on-set fire. Reincarnated 30 years later, he sets out to avenge her death. Mom

Cast: Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali Director: Ravi Udyawar Writer: Girish Kohli, Ravi Udyawar, Kona Venkat Year of release: 2017 Run Time: 2hr 18min Sridevi plays a mother who sets out to seek justice and revenge for her stepdaughter after she is sexually assaulted at a party. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Cast: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerjee Director: Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar Year of release: 1998 Run Time: 3hr 5min Anjali is in love with her best friend Rahul, who loves Tina. Rahul marries Tina, and they are blessed with a daughter, but Tina passes away later. Tina’s 8-year-old daughter now sets out to reunite her father with Anjali. Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na

Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza Director: Abbas Tyrewala Writer: Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2008 Run Time: 2hr 26min This romantic comedy film is a great watch on days you just want to watch something light-hearted! It follows the story of two best friends Jay and Aditi, both with opposite personalities. While their friends and families feel like they are a great match, they are both convinced they aren’t in love with each other, and instead search for one another’s love. Dil Chahta Hai

Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta Director: Farhan Akhtar Writer: Kassim Jagmagia, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Vishwanath Kashyap Year of release: 2001 Run Time: 3hr 4 min Dil Chahta Hai is one movie you absolutely shouldn’t miss watching with your friends! It is about three inseparable friends who have just finished college. They believe nothing can tear them apart or come in between their friendship until each of them falls in love. 3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi Year of release: 2009 Run Time: 2hr 43min 3 Idiots is a delightful watch, especially for college students, and it revolves around a group of three friends in an engineering college. Not only will their fun and adventures seem relatable, but the film also portrays the harsh realities of the education system that many will be able to relate to. PK

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt Director: Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi Year of release: 2014 Run Time: 2hr 25min PK is an enjoyable yet thought-provoking movie! It follows a naïve, innocent alien who is stranded on Earth after he loses the device that he uses to communicate with his spaceship. During his time on Earth, he meets Jaggu, a heartbroken reporter. Through an entertaining story, the makers shed light on the follies of blind faith. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writers: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha, Abhiruchi Chand, Prakash Kapadia, Saurabh H. Dikshit Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 2hr 33min Alia Bhatt plays the role of Ganga, a small-town girl from Gujarat, who is duped and sold to a brothel, and how she fearlessly rises to power and becomes the undisputed queen of Kamathipura in Mumbai. Wake Up Sid

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma Director: Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2009 Run Time: 2hr 12min Ranbir Kapoor plays Sid Mehra, a rich, lazy college student in Mumbai, who meets Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata. While Aisha is mature and goal-oriented, Sid is quite the opposite and is an unambitious brat. Rang De Basanti

Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Writer: Renzil D'Silva, Prasoon Joshi, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Year of release: 2006 Run Time: 2hr 39min An English filmmaker casts a few students in her film about India’s revolution against British rule. Playing freedom fighters in the film awakens their patriotism. After the tragic death of a friend due to local government corruption, they fight against it and decide to avenge their friend’s death. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin Director: Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2013 Run Time: 2hr 40min Deepika Padukone plays Naina, an introvert, who falls for Kabir during a trekking trip. Before she can express her feelings, he leaves India to pursue his career. Years later, their paths cross once again. Ankhon Dekhi

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Rajat Kapoor, Abhinay Raj Singh Director: Rajat Kapoor Writer: Rajat Kapoor Year of release: 2013 Run Time: 1hr 43min Sanjay Mishra plays Bauji, a man in his late 50s, who decides to only believe what he can see after an event drastically changes life. His resolve takes his life in extreme directions. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan Director: Nikkhil Advani Writer: Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar Year of release: 2003 Run Time: 3hr 6min Preity Zinta plays an introverted girl named Naina who meets Aman and falls in love. However, Aman has a secret of his own which prevents him from reciprocating her feelings. Saif Ali Khan plays Rohit, who loves Naina, and seeks Aman’s help to express his feelings. Taare Zameen Par

Cast: Darsheel Safary, Aamir Khan, Tanay Chheda Director: Aamir Khan, Amole Gupte Writer: Amole Gupte Year of release: 2007 Run Time: 2hr 42min Ishaan Awasthi, an 8-year-old boy is sent to boarding school, where he meets a new art teacher who tries to help him find his true identity and talent.

