Andhadhun Turns 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu pen special notes to mark the hit movie's anniversary

The Sriram Raghavan’s hit film Andhadhun marked two years today. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu have penned special notes for the same.

Sriram Raghavan’s critically acclaimed film Andhadhun, which won Ayushmann Khurrana the National Award for Best Actor, released two years ago on this day. According to IANS reports, Ayusmann said that the film will always remain special to him because it gave him the opportunity to do something which he had never done before. Apart from Ayushmann, the black comedy thriller also featured and Radhika Apte in lead roles. And today, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu has penned special notes to mark the hit film’s second anniversary.

Along with the special note, Ayushmann posted a special video with throwback stills from the movie and in the background of the video, a tune from the piano can be heard. The actor captioned it as, “Two years of this masterpiece #Gratitude #2YearsOfAndhadhun.” Even Tabu commented on his post, she wrote, “'Why don’t you give me these cool edits ya?''

Meanwhile, Tabu also took to her Instagram handle and shared a thank you note for her co-stars, director and producer. Take a look:

In the film, Ayushmann played the role of a pianist who pretends to be blind for musical inspiration and accidentally becomes a witness to a murder. The film won three National Awards - Best Screenplay, Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Actor.

While speaking to IANS, Ayushmann said that Sriram Raghavan is one of the finest minds of our generation and when it comes to clever, psychological thrillers. He also added that it has been a huge privilege for him to creatively collaborate and learn from Sriram Raghavan.

