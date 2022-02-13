Andheri court summons Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda: Report

As per the latest reports, a businessman, Parhad Amra, has filed a complaint against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty. According to the reports in ANI, Amra, an automobile agency owner has accused them of non-repayment of Rs 21 lakh. According to the businessman, Shilpa's late father borrowed Rs 21 lakh in 2015 and was scheduled to pay it back in January 2017. However, now the trio is reportedly refusing to pay the said amount back.

Consequently, the Andheri court has summoned the two daughters and their mother to appear in court on 28th February 2022. ANI tweeted the update, informing, “Andheri court has issued summon to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty following a complaint by a businessman who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them; court orders the three to appear on February 28”. Further information is awaited.

Take a look at ANI's Tweet:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was also in limelight due to her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest last year in June. Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content on mobile apps. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He was granted bail in September. After getting his bail granted, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in December, Raj had denied all the allegations against him and termed the case against him a ‘witch hunt’.

