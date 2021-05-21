Andhra Pradesh fans pour milk on Sonu Sood’s life size poster; Actor says ‘Humbled’ by this gesture

Some fans from Andhra Pradesh poured milk on the life-size poster of Sonu Sood to thank him for his efforts amidst COVID 19. The actor responds to the gesture on Twitter.

Fans from Southern Indian states can truly be all heart when making a gesture for their beloved movie star but this time, the gesture is for Sonu Sood the philanthropist. Since 2020 happened to the world, India has faced a desperate problem of accommodating such a huge population against the COVID virus. Last year, the reaction to the COVID breakout was impulsive and therefore workers stuck in big cities without any means of livelihood started to walk thousands of kilometers to their paternal villages and towns. Sonu Sood stood up and represented humanity by arranging travel, food and shelter for thousands of needful.

Even in the second wave outbreak, Sonu is working relentlessly with his team to provide hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, and vaccines. Some fans in Andhra Pradesh decided to build a life-size poster of Sonu, put a celebratory garland on it, and pour milk on the loved actor’s face. Sonu had become one of the prime villains in Tamil and Telugu films in his two-decade-long career so far. People in Andhra have accepted him as a movie star long back but the gesture is celebrating the humanity that Sonu has bestowed upon thousands of people relentlessly. Sonu wrote ‘Humbled’ on the video on Twitter that has since gone viral.

Some fans reacted to the video and wrote, “Sonu Sood ji well deserved this kind of affection from general public , as he is man of general public. Myself Salute Sonu ji for their out of box directly to general public in Covid -19 pandemic time. Tks." The comment section was poured with positivity towards the man of people in the crisis.

Also Read| Sonu Sood asks doctors to prescribe substitutes for unavailable COVID 19 medicines; Fans agree with him

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×