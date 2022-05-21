Anees Bazmee on Akshay Kumar not being a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: He is too big...

Anees Bazmee, who is running high on the initial success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently opened up about his equation with Akshay Kumar and also gave updates on his next film No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has defied all expectations and has emerged as the highest non-holiday post-pandemic opener for a Hindi language film, by crossing the likes of Ranveer Singh led 83 and Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon led Bachchhan Paandey.

Anees Bazmee answers on being asked why Akshay Kumar was not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

In a conversation with Indian Express, Anees Bazmee was asked about the reason for Akshay Kumar not starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who allegedly wasn’t part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 since he wasn’t paid what he had proposed. To this, Anees Bazmee gave a heartwarming response saying, “Akshay Kumar is too big for these small things. Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced, and he knows that he is not replaced in this film. Akshay has a great body of work over 25 years.”

Anees further added, “Akshay is doing comedy, he is dancing, he is doing action, he is doing everything, he is getting offered the kind of films he wants. So, it is a very small thing for him to do or not do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But of course, if he was in our film, and if our story would have permitted that, then I am sure (he would have done it). We share a great relationship and friendship. I had directed Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome and Singh Is King with him. We share a great rapport and I would love to work with him again.”

What's next for Anees Bazmee

On being asked about his next project No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, he said that the script for the sequel to the 2005 Super Hit has been locked. He said that further work on the film would begin immediately after he gets a go-ahead from producer Boney Kapoor and Salman Khan. He concluded by saying that every film takes its own time and No Entry Mein Entry will start soon. We wish director Anees Bazmee all the very best for his next.

