Anees Bazmee clarifies his remarks on Hera Pheri 3; Claims his words were ‘misquoted’

A few days ago, Pinkvilla reported that the original trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal have reunited as Raju, Shyam and Baburao on India’s biggest comedy franchise, Hera Pheri 3, and that they have already started shooting for the Firoz Nadiadwala film in Mumbai. Anees Bazmee isn’t directing Hera Pheri 3, and as per reports, it is being directed by Farhad Samji instead. A recent report on the Internet quoted Anees Bazmee saying that producer Firoz Nadiadwala didn’t have a story, let alone a script, in mind. The report also quoted him saying Akshay Kumar was opposed to doing the film without a proper script, so he doesn’t know how the actor agreed to come on board. Now, in a recent tweet, Anees Bazmee has set the record straight, issuing a clarification that he was misquoted. Anees Bazmee says his remarks about Hera Pheri 3 were misquoted

Now, a few hours ago, Anees Bazmee issued a clarification and tweeted that his words were wrongly quoted and interpreted. He said that he is incredibly happy for the Hera Pheri 3 team and only wished the best for them. “My words have been recently misquoted and wrongly interpreted regarding the announcement of Hera Pheri 3. I am very happy for the entire team of Hera Pheri for their third film together and I wish @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal & #firoznadiadwala all the love & luck,” wrote Anees Bazmee. Check out his tweet below.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s pic from Hera Pheri 3 shoot Meanwhile, a picture of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty from the shoot of Hera Pheri 3 went viral on social media a few days ago. Paresh Rawal is seen in his Baburao look with a white kurta, and dhoti. Meanwhile, Akshay donned his iconic white and red printed shirt with bright red pants. Suniel Shetty was also seen in his character Shyam’s look.

ALSO READ: Paresh Rawal reveals meeting Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty on Hera Pheri 3 teaser shoot felt like 'ghar waapsi'