Anees Bazmee CONFIRMS the sequel of Salman Khan’s No Entry: Shooting is going to start soon

Here is some good news for Salman Khan fans as the sequel of his 2005 comedy film No Entry is finally happening. Director Anees Bazmee confirmed the news in an interview with India Today. He also confirmed that Khan will reunite with Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor in the sequel as well.

While talking to the news portal, Anees Bazmee said that the shooting of the film is going to start very soon. The director said, “ I have met Salman bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru karni hai film. He is very serious and we are going to start very soon.”

To note, No Entry was one of the highest-grossing films in 2005. The film stars an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitley. In addition to this, Sameera Reddy was seen in a cameo appearance.

Speaking about Salman Khan’s professional career, the superstar will be next seen in Tiger 3. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Apart from this, Khan also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in the pipeline. Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed to Pinkvilla that he will start penning the script for the sequel in May 2022.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla had learned that Salman Khan will start shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali from May 15. “Salman will begin shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Mumbai. Farhad has already begun work on the pre-production formalities, and is excited to start filming,” informs a source close to the development. Besides acting in the film, Salman will also be producing this project, which will also feature Pooja Hegde.

