Anees Bazmee on not including Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Didn't want them without purpose.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will dominate social media today as the team dropped the film's trailer. In the trailer, we get to see the cast returning to the dreaded haveli. However, the sequel does not include Priyadarshan's original cast of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja among others. Rajpal Yadav, however, reprises his role in the sequel.

At the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer launch, director Anees Bazmee was asked why he chose to not bring the OG popular cast of Akshay and Vidya in the sequel.

Replying to the same, Anees said, "Akshay is a great actor and a great friend. Vidya is a great actor and did very well (in Bhool Bhulaiyaa). But the script didn't give us the liberty to bring them onboard."

The filmmaker further added that Vidya and Akshay's cameo presence would have to be justified in the sequel. "We didn't want to bring the two onboard without any purpose. This story did not permit us to bring them."

The much-awaited trailer of the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also includes Tabu apart from Kartik and Kiara. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa which itself was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. In the sequel, Kartik will be seen as Rooh Baba, while Kiara will be playing the role of Reet.

