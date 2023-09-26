Anees Bazmee on Shahid Kapoor’s exit from his next comic caper: ‘I will do it with…’

A highly anticipated collaboration between ace filmmaker Anees Bazme and Shahid Kapoor was expected to happen for the film, Double Trouble. Pinkvilla was the first one to report about their first-time collab on this out-and-out comedy. The film was expected to roll in August 2023, however, Anees Bazmee and Shahid Kapoor had parted ways due to creative differences. In a recent interview, the director for the first time reacted to Kapoor’s exit from the project.

Anees Bazme reacts to the exit of Shahid Kapoor from his upcoming venture

In a recent interview with News 18, Anees Bazme confirmed that the film has been shelved for the time being. The director remained silent about the reasons for the alleged conflict with the actor and stated, “I’m not doing the film with Shahid Kapoor.”

However, the Welcome director refers the script to be a ‘special one’, thus, he intends to revive the project in the near future. He was quoted saying, “I will restart working on the same script after I wrap up the shoot of my next film because it’s a great script according to me. I will do it with some other hero.”

To tell you a little about the Anees Bazme and Shahid Kapoor collaboration, the film was titled Double Trouble. The Kabir Singh actor had a double role in the film featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. A source to the development had earlier shared with us that, “Apart from Rashmika, talks were on with another actress to come on board the film.” The comic caper was to be backed by Dil Raju.

Anees Bazmee on the work front

As of now, Singh is Kinng's director after the super success of the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s sequel starring Kartik Aaryan will now be directing the third installment for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The film will go on floors in the first quarter of 2023.

Shahid Kapoor on the work front

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, has a lineup of projects including Dinesh Vijan’s yet-untitled robot rom-com, opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will hit the big screens later this year on December 7, 2023. In addition to this, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Shahid will start shooting for Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews’ next thriller drama in the second week of October. The film is titled, Koi Shaq which is bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios

Furthermore, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the actor is believed to be in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a mass action entertainer.

