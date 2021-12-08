Anees Bazmee reacts to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Wedding: ‘Happy that they found each other’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have embarked on to welcome a whole new chapter in their life. Now, in a recent interaction, Kaif’s Welcome director Anees Bazmee expressed that he is utterly happy to know that she’s marrying Kaushal. According to the filmmaker, the couple truly ‘deserve each other’.

In an interaction with India Today, Bazmee expressed that Katrina is a great human being. The filmmaker is extremely happy that she chose Vicky Kaushal to be her partner. According to Bazmee, Vicky is a ‘down-to-earth and humble’ human being. Anees is super excited to see them as a couple and only wishes that this trajectory of happiness continues in their life forever. He also extended ‘best wishes’ for the couple as they are all set to embrace a new milestone together.

Anees Bazmee said, “I am very happy for Katrina and Vicky. I have done two films with her and she is a wonderful girl and this news of her wedding has made me really happy. I wish them both the very best. I’m happy that they found each other and are getting married. She is a really nice human being and I know Vicky as well, he is very down-to-earth, very humble and a very good boy. They deserve each other. I am excited to see them as a couple. They are looking really happy. I hope this happiness continues in their life that's my wish for them.”

Speaking of the wedding, each hour is bringing new updates of their close-knit celebration. Earlier, a fan seemingly shared the lit-up sky of Sawai Madhopur with fireworks. It is suggested that the music from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Sangeet celebration can also be heard in the nearby areas of Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Amid this, fans are desperately waiting for the couple to give a sneak peek into their lavish celebration. However, the lovebirds have been very particular about keeping their wedding an intimate affair. Going by the same, the stars have also asked all the invitees to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Moreover, a no-phone policy has also been established inside the Fort. The couple’s Mehendi ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 8 and their wedding day is reported to be December 9.

