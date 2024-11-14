Anees Bazmee recalls receiving Rs 15 per day as child artist; reveals being beaten up by goons for not having money: ‘I needed money to…’

Annes Bazmee is credited for making iconic comedy films like Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, No Entry, Hulchul, etc. Given his success in the genre, he was recently asked about his formula as a filmmaker to make such successful comedy films in Bollywood. In his response, he mentioned that early struggles in life made way for them.

Elaborating it further in an interview with Mashable India, Annes Bazmee admitted facing many problems in life provided him with a better awareness and deep understanding of life's realities. Consequently, he used those angles in his comedy films, making them successful.

Shedding some light on his Youth, he recalled that they used to live in a small room. He said, "We were seven to eight people living in a decent room. This is why we are so close-knit as a family because we didn't have the space back then. There used to be no space to even turn while sleeping."

Despite the challenges of less space, they focused on the brighter part as they developed family bonds and supported each other in difficult situations in life.

The filmmaker, who began his career as a junior artist, began to work from a young age to provide financial support to his family. Recalling his journey in those times, he said, "When I started working, I had to take up small gigs. I was a junior artist before I played a role with Shatrughan Sinha as a child actor. At that time, I needed money to run my house. My per day used to be Rs 15 at that time."

However, for some reason, Rs. 2 was deducted from his pay, and he was only left with Rs. 13. Still, the number has become his lucky number now. Gradually, he got less work and did other tasks like sound recording to make ends meet.

Amid the daily struggles, Bazmee found himself a big problem when he was looted at gunpoint in Mumbai at midnight. But those thieves didn't find anything valuable with him. They beat him since he had no money, and he couldn't right back because he didn't think it would be safe. However, these challenges have helped him work better and entertain audiences with his films.

