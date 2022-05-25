Anek actor Ayushmann Khurrana on language debate: South films know the market very well

The heated language debate on social media, initiated by Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep, became a national topic when Ajay Devgn shared his views on the same. Since then, many celebrities have shared their views on the matter. Ayushmann Khurrana, whose film Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha, releases this Friday, in an exclusive interview with Aaj Tak, shared his strong views on the ongoing language debate. Apart from that, he also commented on what differentiated the films made in Hindi from the ones made by the Southern movie industries.

What started off as a language debate, soon turned into a narrative of Bollywood vs South when Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu opined that 'Bollywood can't afford him' and that he was happy working in Tollywood. Speaking on the Bollywood vs South debate, Ayushmann Khurrana was quoted saying, “I would like to say that the South films know its market very well. They know the pulse of the public. It is just a matter of coincidence that at this time our films are not able to pull public to theatres. Now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has worked. Somewhere the film has connected with the audience. I agree that there is a mistake in the semantics of commercial cinema.”

He continued saying, “Sometimes our films are more intelligent or they get a little too massy. We need to find a midway between the two. There the semantics of complete commercial films is different, their tone is different. See, there is no debate between North and South. Here it is just a question of audience connection. No one is seeing if it is a Hindi film or a Tamil or Telugu film, if you like the story, you will see it. Now, people are liking Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

The trailer of his movie Anek had strong undercurrents of the idea of India and his stance on the current language debate has reaffirmed his views. After Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a quirky comedy titled Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh and an action movie titled An Action Hero under the banner Color Yellow and T-Series, both scheduled to release in 2022.

