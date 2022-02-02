Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer gets a release date; To hit screens on May 13

Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll these days as he has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actor, who is known for his impressive line of work, has been creating a massive buzz for his upcoming movies these days wherein he will be seen collaborating with some of the ace filmmakers including Anubhav Sinha, Aanand L Rai etc. Amid this is the much talked about movie Anek which happens to be a socio-political thriller movie and has been shot in the Northeast.

While the movie has been among the most anticipated releases, as per the recent buzz Anek has been pushed for release. The movie, which was slated to release on March 31 this year, has now been pushed to release in May now. Yes! the Anubhav Sinha directorial will now be releasing on May 13, 2022. Ayushmann shared the big news with a new poster which came with a tagline “Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan” and had Ayushmann with an intense look. He captioned the image as, “It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! #Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022”.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s post:

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann had sung praises for Anubhav. He said, “Anubhav Sinha is a maverick filmmaker. He is restless and wants to say something. He has got a great voice of his own and wants to address something to the society in his own way. Anek is a political thriller and I look forward to that film. It’s a genre breaker for me”.