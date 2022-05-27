Anek Screening: Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa arrive; PICS

Ayushmann Khurrana’s much awaited socio-political action flick, Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha, will finally hit the silver screens today. The makers of the film held a screening yesterday which was attended by many big names from the entertainment industry. The film is based on the backdrop of the insurgency in the North-East part of India and the rebel groups present there. Coincidentally, the film also touches upon the language debate which is much in talk these days. Ayushmann Khurrana also stressed on how important a film Anek is, while promoting the film.

The special screening of Anek was a star-studded affair which was attended by established and reputed actors, directors, writers and producers of B-Town. The event was graced by the leading man Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira Kashyap. Ayushmann sported a classy black-on-black look while Tahira was seen in her printed silk dress. Taapsee Pannu in her stylish white dress looked stunning. Andrea Kevichusa, Ayushmann Khurrana’s co-star in Anek, was seen in her chic black dress. Divya Dutta in her spotted saree looked elegant. Rhea Chakraborty was seen in a white and pink attire. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha smiled for the paparazzi in their black and white outfits respectively. Anek director Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar struck a pose in front of the camera in their formals. Other established dignitaries that graced the occasion include Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Maniesh Paul, Anurag Kashyap, Mmd Zeeshan Ayyub, Mukesh Bhatt, Aanand L Rai, Sayani Gupta and Prateik Babbar.

Have a look at the clicks from the special screening of Anek:

Anek will face some competition from Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick which also releases in theatres today. The release size is conservative and is more concentrated in the metro cities. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a couple of other movies which will see a release this year namely, Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh and An Action Hero, bankrolled by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Anubhav Sinha has already started work on his next social-drama film Bheed with Rajkummar Rao, which is also expected to release this year.

