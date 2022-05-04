Anek Teaser OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana to unify all with his 'Mission For Peace', Trailer out tomorrow; Watch

After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to entertain his audience yet again with the action-thriller film, Anek. For the first time, the actor will be essaying the role of an undercover cop who is on a mission. Now, the makers have finally unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of the film. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor also announced that the trailer of the movie will be released tomorrow. Sharing the teaser, Ayushmann took to his social media and wrote: "Ab har dil bolega- #JeetegaKaunHindustan. Trailer out tomorrow, Stay Tuned!"

In the teaser, the Vicky Donor actor is heard saying some hard-hitting words, “Humaara desh anek hisson se judkar bana hai. Phir kyu kuch hissey humse aaj bhi juda hain.Anek rahe jab ek samaan. Har hissey mein hindustan. Mission for peace begins! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan," said Ayushmann.

Check out Anek teaser:

It is shot in the locales of North East India. Anek is written and directed by Anubhav Sinha who also co-produced the film with T-Series. This marks the second collaboration of Ayushmann and Anubhav Sinha after their 2019 film Article 15. The film is slated to release on 27th May 2022.

Apart from Anek, Ayushmann will be seen next in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh, wherein he will be seen playing the role of a male gynecologist. This will also mark the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the film also features Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. He will also star in Aanand L Rai's An Action Hero, which will be directed by Anirudh Iyer.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana on playing an undercover cop in Anek: Gave me an opportunity to explore something I hadn’t