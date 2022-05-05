Anek Trailer: Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan & others laud Ayushmann Khurrana starrer; Call it ‘intriguing’

Ayushmann Khurrana is all over the news today courtesy of the recently released trailer of his upcoming movie Anek. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie is an action thriller movie and will feature Ayushmann playing the role of an undercover cop. Needless to say, Anek is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And as makers have unveiled an interesting trailer of the movie, the social media is abuzz with tweets for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer and is pinning high hopes for it.

Amid this, several celebs have also sung praises for the trailer of Anek. Hrithik Roshan shared the trailer on his Twitter account and wrote, “ग़ज़ब Trailer!! सही कहा @ayushmannk, भाषाएँ अनेक, लेकिन देश का जज़्बा सिर्फ एक! Best wishes to team Anek”. Anushka Sharma also shared the trailer and wrote, “What a trailer! Very intriguing!” On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor had also lauded the trailer of Anek and wrote, “Jeetega kaun? Hindustan! What a power-packed trailer! Congratulations to the entires team of #Anek”.

Take a look at celeb reactions to Anek trailer:

Meanwhile, talking about Anek, the movie will be presenting Ayushmann in a different role and the actor is quite excited about it. The actor stated, “Right from his observation skills to his ability to combat the enemy, the character's journey keeps one intrigued and gripped throughout. Also, the action sequences had to look real and raw to fit into the world of Anek and to portray what Anubhav had envisioned, I was inscribed with the right amount of guidance and training”.

