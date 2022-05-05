Anek Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana in his action avatar is here to make 'India win' despite of all differences

Ever since the first look of Anek had been released, fans had been jumping with excitement to see Ayushmann Khurrana in this avatar. Well, after waiting for a long time, the trailer is finally out. For the first time, the actor will be essaying the role of an undercover cop who is on a mission. It was only recently that the makers had revealed the trailer of the much-anticipated film. This marks the second collaboration of Ayushmann and Anubhav Sinha after their 2019 hit film Article 15. The film is slated to release on 27th May 2022.

Gripping, thrilling and riveting, Anubhav Sinha’s Anek headlined by Ayushmann Khuranna is all set to take audiences on a mission of a lifetime! With a talented ensemble star cast, stellar performances and a layered and mysterious storyline the trailer of the film leaves an impact on you right from the start and leaves you wanting more! While the trailer has much to talk about, much like Sinha’s previous films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad we can expect much more to unravel on the big screen especially when the article 15 duo are back together.

Check it out:

Talking about the film Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling in this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film.”

Says filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, “Anek has been my most challenging film so far. It’s based on a topic that’s probably been less spoken of in the county. It re-emphasises the fact that inspite of being different in our cultures, traditions, languages, India can rise above and win as a country. Despite all the challenges that came our way, whether it was shooting in difficult terrain or filming during the pandemic, we powered through. I feel a great sense of pride and triumph that we’ve accomplished everything we set out to with this film.”

