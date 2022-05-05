Anek Trailer: Netizens heap praises on Ayushmann Khurrana starrer; Call it 'most impactful film of the year’

Earlier today, the much-anticipated trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Anek was released. The film revolves around the violence and the injustice suffered by the people of North East India. For the first time, the actor will be essaying the role of an undercover cop who is on a mission. It also stars Deeplina Deka, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. The film is scheduled to release on 27 May 2022. This marks the second collaboration of the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor and Anubhav Sinha after their 2019 hit crime-drama film, Article 15. Sharing the trailer, the Vicky Donor captioned it: "Bhaasha anek, sanskrti anek, vesh anek. Lekin desh ka jazba sirf ek-Jeetega kaun? Hindustaan."

Now, as the trailer of Anek has finally been unveiled it has been receiving positive responses from social media users. Going by most tweets on the micro-blogging site, it looks like, netizens have approved Ayushmann Khurrana's film. A user wrote: "Just watched #anek trailer.. definitely gonna watch this movie." Another user wrote: "Goosebumps aa gaye! Just the kind of movie I wanted, as an Indian. Powerful. #Anek by @AnubhavSinha starring @ayushmannk looks damn fine!"

A third user also said that looking at the trailer of the film will not disappoint. "Mind blowing Trailer With Some powerful dialogue and A story to be seen and learn. Another @ayushmannk Sir's Movie which won't disappoint us." Another user also called it a blockbuster. "EPIC! @ayushmannk is back with a bang, probably with the best performance of his career..along with @anubhavsinha who is having a dream run as a director with #Mulk, #Thappad & now #Anek. This looks like a Superhit at BO & sure to win hearts"

Check out the Twitter reactions:

