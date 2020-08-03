  • facebook
Angad Bedi calls flak on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl 'unfair'; Opens up on playing Janhvi Kapoor's brother

Angad Bedi, who plays Janhvi Kapoor's brother in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, called the social media backlash 'unfair' and dismissed the insider-outsider debate.
Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's trailer released over the weekend and caught the attention of thousands of netizens. The film, which will be releasing on Netflix, also made noise for the conspicuous absence of Karan Johar and Dharma Productions from its trailer and poster amid the nepotism debate. The raging debate called by netizens has seen many of them tweet and comment about banning star kids. Angad Bedi, who plays Janhvi Kapoor's brother in the film, called this backlash 'unfair'.  

In an interview to Mid-Day, he said, "Everyone has a right to their opinion, but people are spitting fire against one another. The flak (that the film is receiving) is unfair. Every industry is competitive. I have auditioned for over 300 movies, and every rejection has been a learning experience. My role in Soorma led me to this film. I had gone to meet Shashank [Khaitan], who, in turn, made me meet Sharan. After I tested for the role, Sharan told Karan (Johar) he wanted me for the part. There are lakhs of people in the industry, so it's only fair that we all get a chance. Actors are like any other professional who work for a pay cheque." 

Angad dismissed the insider-outsider debate and said, "I have made my career here, I make money from it to look after my family and in so many years, I have not had one bad producer."  Adding that there are "lacs of people in the industry so it’s only fair that we all stand a fair chance". 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meri reel AUR real Bhena!! Rakshabandhan has been an important part of my growing up years ..this day holds many special memories. Gunjan Saxena, The Kargil Girl gave me an opportunity to portray the character of a brother for the first time on screen. I feel, “Anshuman Saxena”is a lot like how I have been to my sister he is Gunjan’s mirror, being brutally honest and critical but being there ..every step of the way to protect her. Thank you for @janhvikapoor being the best on screen sister and @nehabedi2 for tolerating me till date. This year, let’s use the beautiful occasion of Rakshabandhan to celebrate the bond of love, support and protection.. not just between a brother and a sister, but anyone who has been protected and supported you. A friend, a family member, a colleague.. anyone! Share it on your Instagram feed and tag me and I’ll repost. #BetterTogether Let’s share positive stories, lets spread love, let’s celebrate humanity - our basic value is love and support for each other! #happyrakhi

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi) on

Speaking about his experience of playing Janhvi's brother in the film, he said, "For me the roughest was getting the right camaraderie with Janhvi. I had known her socially but through the workshops, we grew thick. Sharry (director Sharan) would make us do lines together. Janhvi and I come from different worlds and over the film, she became a part of my family and that's the energy we needed to depict. We discussed our childhood." 

ALSO READ: Karan Johar's name from Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's trailer dropped amid nepotism debate?

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated to hit Netflix on 12 August. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza Mishra among others. 

Mid-Day

