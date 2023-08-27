Angad Bedi drops cutesy video of 'best friend' Neha Dhupia on her birthday; pens 'Thank you for making our...'

Neha Dhupia, an actress recognized for her outspokenness and strong personality, is celebrating her 43rd birthday today on the 27th of August. Her fans and friends have flooded social media with warm wishes. On her special day, her hubby and actor Angad Bedi also took to Instagram and wished her in the most adorable manner.

Angad Bedi wishes wifey Neha Dhupia by posting an adorable video

Angad Bedi took to his Instagram handle and droped a video featuring Neha and their kids, Mehr and Guriq. In the video, Neha can be seen showering love on both her kids, Guriq and Mehr by hugging and kissing them and watching the sunrise together, while Angad on the other hand can be heard singing the happy birthday song for her. He also penned a heartfelt note for her in the caption that read, “Happy birthday to the best friend..girlfriend.. Wifey..mommy!!! Thank you for making our lives and home full with noise and laughter... we love you.. you make it all worth it!!! From Mehr.. Guriq..and Papa. @nehadhupia,” along with a red heart and kiss emoji.

To the absolutely heartwarming post, Neha Dhupia also reacted by commenting, “I love you baby,” and added a string of red heart emojis. SEE THE POST HERE:

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Neha Dhupia on her birthday

Not only Neha’s beloved husband Angad, but also all her loved ones are leaving no stone unturned to make her feel special on her birthday. Neha’s Chup Chup Ke co-star and friend Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram story to wish Neha on her special day. He shared a picture of them both posing inside the airport and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday Neha, to many more discussions, love you. Have a fabulous one.” SEE THE POST HERE:

Work Front

On the work front, Neha Dhupia will be next seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam alongside Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.