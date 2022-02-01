Angad Bedi expresses love to wifey Neha Dhupia in THIS Gehraiyaan inspired post; WATCH

Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan has garnered a lot of praise from the audience ever since its trailer dropped. Even, the music of the movie has created a buzz and is all over the internet. Several celebrities have already showcased their take on the songs of the movie. Hopping into the trend, actor Angad Bedi has posted a beautiful Gehraiyaan inspired video featuring his wife Neha Dhupia on Instagram. The short video featured photos of Angad and Neha sharing sweet moments together.

Angad used the song Tu Marz Hai, Dawa Bhi from the movie and showcased the photos of the couple in the video. While sharing the post, he wrote a heart melting caption. It read, “#gehraiyaan in love with the mrs gehri aankhen @nehadhupia spectacular track this.” As soon as posted the video, his fans started pouring love on the couple. A fan wrote, “The cutest couple in the world I have ever seen” along with heart emoticons. Another fan commented, “Wow, this is really amazing.” Several other fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

See Angad’s post here

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot in the year 2018 in an intimate affair with family members. The couple has a child named Mehr.

In other news, the film Gehraiyaan is Shakun Batra’s directorial. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. The movie will release on February 11, this year on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos.

