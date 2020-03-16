Angad Bedi gives a befitting reply to people trolling Neha Dhupia for her controversial cheating remark

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi has finally come out in her support to give a savage reply to everyone trolling his wife over her controversial remark on cheating on Roadies Revolution.. Here's what he said.

Neha Dhupia has been making headlines for some days now, but all for the wrong reasons. The Roadies Revolution leader has been receiving a lot of flak and has become a target of the troll army. All this, after her controversial remark on cheating on the show, went viral. She came under the scanner for slamming a contestant for hitting his girlfriend, who was apparently cheating on him. Lashing out at the person, Neha stated that it was the woman’s choice to cheat and be with five men. This statement did not go down well with many, who called her out for being a fake feminist and trolled her brutally.

After being heavily trolled, the actress also came out to defend herself and posted a clarification statement regarding the whole incident. Eventually, celebrities including , Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudhry, Ayushmann Khurrana come in solidarity to support her. Neha's Roadies family also supported her and applauded her move. Now, the actress's beloved husband Angad Bedi has also broken his silence over the issue and come out with a befitting reply to all the trollers for targeting his wife and family.

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia lauded with support from Karan Johar & Sonam Kapoor but trolls don't spare her clarification

Angad, took to his Instagram handle to share multiple pictures with her 'five girlfriends,' and gave a savage reply to everyone bashing Neha. Wondering who Angad's five girlfriends are? Well, she is none other than his wife Neha Dhupia! Yes, Angad shared five pictures of them and wrote, 'Sun MERI baat.. here are my 5 girlfriends! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai! #itsmychoice' (Listen to me, these are my 5 girlfriends. Do whatever you want, it is my choice!'

Take a look at Angad's savage post here:

Even after Neha's clarification over the entire controversy, trollers did not spare her and made multiple memes again. What did you think of Neha's statement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia issues clarification on her controversial statement on cheating; Says ‘Adultery is a moral choice’



Credits :Instagram

Read More