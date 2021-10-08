Angad Bedi gives FIRST glimpse of his son as Neha Dhupia plants a kiss on his forehead; VIDEO inside

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are on cloud 9 after the birth of their newborn baby boy. Ever since the baby daddy has been showering love on Neha and posting pictures and videos from the hospital. It was only yesterday that Angad posted a video of nervous Neha right before she was entering the operation theatre to deliver her baby. The actor took to his Instagram again today and posted a video of him with his wife and gave us all the first glimpse of their newborn.

We have to give it to Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia for keeping their child away from the limelight. It has almost been 4 years since the birth of their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, yet these two have kept her face hidden from the glare of their fans and media. It looks like Angad and Neha are going to continue with this trend even for their newborn son. In the video, we can see Angad and Neha posing for the camera when the actor tells his lovely wife that it is a video. Neha then plants a kiss on his forehead and Angad pans the camera towards their baby who was on Neha’s lap and shows us his cute little feet.

Take a look:

Recently, mommy Neha Dhupia was seen leaving the hospital with Angad and daughter Mehr. The family was very happy and also posed for the shutterbugs. The actress was seen wearing a black colour gown with a printed shrug. She was carrying the baby and tried to hide his face.

How many hearts for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s newborn?

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi spotted leaving hospital with their newly born son​