Angad Bedi on his wife Neha Dhupia losing projects due to pregnancy: Raise up your chin & march forward

Angad Bedi is all set to embrace fatherhood once again. While he gears up to welcome home the newest member of the family, the actor is also enjoying some success on the professional front. Recently, the actor appeared in a music video ‘Main Bhi Barbaad’ with and the fans loved their on-screen chemistry. Meanwhile, Angad Bedi’s wife Neha Dhupia was also keeping busy with the shoot of her upcoming venture ‘A Thursday’. Neha, who was shooting for Behzad Khambata's film when she was eight months pregnant, recently spoke about losing projects due to pregnancy. Now, in a recent interview, the Angad Bedi shared his views on the same.

Speaking to ETimes, Angad said, “It happens; I have also been replaced in projects. You have to raise up your chin and march forward. I have also had the opportunity to work with wonderful people. As far as getting replaced, it’s destiny. You are here for the long run and these are the things that you have to put behind you and move on.”

Meanwhile, The Gunjan Saxena: The Untold Story actor has been on cloud nine on the personal front as he and his wife Neha Dhupia are set to welcome their second child. The couple, who are proud parents of a baby girl Mehr, had announced their second pregnancy in July this year. Sharing a perfect family picture, including himself, Neha and Mehr, Angad wrote, “New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE PICS: Angad Bedi nails a bulked up avatar for his song Betrayal with Hina Khan