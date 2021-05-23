Angad Bedi hugs his wife Neha Dhupia & daughter Mehr after recovering from COVID 19; Dia Mirza REACTS

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi took to his Instagram handle to share a heartwarming video reuniting with his family after testing negative for COVID 19. Take a look.

With the second wave of Coronavirus, there has been a spike in cases. Thousands of patients are hospitalized after being diagnosed with the deadly virus. States have imposed lockdown in numerous places to curb the spread of the virus and informed citizens to stay indoors. Amid the pandemic, several actors and actresses have taken to their social media handles to announce that they’ve tested positive for the virus. Angad Bedi who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month has shared a heartwarming video meeting his family after isolation.

The Bollywood actor took to his Instagram handle to post a heart-melting video of him meeting his wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr. He revealed that after being in isolation for 16 days, he has tested negative for the virus. In the caption of the video, the actor explained how difficult the pandemic has been for everyone. Sharing the heartwarming video of him reuniting with his family, he wrote, “But we are united now.. There is no better feeling than coming back home.” Neha also expressed how thrilled she was after he recovered. "We missed u like crazy ... every day every minute every second,” she wrote in the comments section.

Take a look:

Several stars from the Bollywood industry penned congratulatory messages in the comments. Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Had no clue hope you all doing well! So glad you are back with family,” and Dia Mirza commented, “Rab Rakha.” Saba Ali Khan and Aparshakti Khurana showered love in the comments with a stream of red heart emojis.

