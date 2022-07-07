Angad Bedi, Mehr are father-daughter goals as they enjoy 'bedtime stories' together; Neha Dhupia gives glimpse

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among the most loved couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. For the unversed, they tied the knot on May 10, 2018, and are proud parents to two kids- Mehr and Guriq. They enjoy a massive fan following and they never fail to give couple goals to their fans. However, this time the fans got to see the cutest father-daughter bond as Neha gave a glimpse of Angad and Mehr

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Neha shared a sneak peek of Angad and Mehr's 'stories time'. In the video, Angad can be seen telling bedtime stories to his daughter. The whole video is wholesome and has our heart. To note, Neha and Angad tied the knot in May 2018. The same year, in November, they became first-time parents to their baby daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In October last year, they welcomed their son, whom they named Guriq.

Check Neha's post here:

Speaking about Neha's work front, she was last seen in the film A Thursday where she played the role of a pregnant cop. The movie also stars Yami Gautam in a key role and is directed by Behzad Khambata. The film was released on an OTT platform and Neha's act won her praise from the audience.

Neha is celebrating 20 years of her Miss India win this year. She was crowned Miss India in 2002. Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about winning the crown, and her journey since then. “I still remember I have these two beautiful crowns that I got from Miss India, and my daughter is in this phase where she loves playing with all princessy dresses, crowns and tiaras. I think I am going to celebrate my 20 years by putting a crown on her head, although she already has an invisible one but she will love this," Neha said.

