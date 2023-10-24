Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia share post after Bishan Singh Bedi passes away: ‘Keep guiding us from the great beyond’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Former Indian cricket team captain and celebrated spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away yesterday, on October 23. He was 77. A number of celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, and others mourned his demise and expressed their grief on social media. Now, Bishan Singh Bedi’s son Angad Bedi, and his daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia have shared a note on Instagram, remembering him. They wrote that while they are in shock, they find solace in knowing that he lived a fearless and full life.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s note for late father Bishan Singh Bedi

On Tuesday morning, Angad Bedi took to his Instagram account to share a picture of his late father Bishan Singh Bedi. Angad and Neha shared an official note that read, “Isn’t it completely in Dad’s character to bowl us over with the ultimate spin ball, one that even we never saw coming. While we are in shock and overcome with grief, we find solace in knowing that he lived a rich, fearless and full life that inspired many.”

They further added that they are deeply moved by every message of love that they have received. “Thank you to everyone for celebrating his grit, humour and giant heart. It is heartwarming to see how many generations Dad inspired through his life. Every day of his life was spent in devotion to his family and faith, and in service to his Waheguru.”

The note further read, “He epitomised living a life that was Nirbhau-Nirvair and we are comforted in knowing that he is with His Beloved now. Dad, we were blessed to have you as our fearless leader. We will strive to live by your motto - to observe and absorb. Keep guiding us from the great beyond. In love and faith, Anju Bedi, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia Bedi, Neha Bedi Gautam Malhotra, Mehr Dhupia Bedi Guriq Dhupia Bedi, Suhavi Bedi Malhotra.”

Richa Chadha, Manish Malhotra, Saba Pataudi, Saqib Saleem, Sophie Choudry and many others expressed their condolences by commenting on Angad's post. "Sorry Angad stay strong," wrote Richa Chadha, while Sophie Choudry commented, "An absolute legend… may uncle’s soul rest in peace and May God give you all, esp aunty, all the strength. All our prayers."

