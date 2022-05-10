Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia Wedding Anniversary: Here's how the power couple fell in love

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. From being ‘just friends’ to marrying each other, Neha and Angad have shelled out serious couple goals. The two tied the knot on May 10, 2018, and are proud parents to two kids-Mehr and Guriq. The actors are celebrating four years of marital bliss today. For the unversed, Neha and Angad left their fans stunned as they got married in a hush-hush wedding, and no one had any clue that they were ever dating. As the couple celebrates their special day today, we take back to the time when it all started.

Here is Neha-Angad’s fairytale love story:

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia first met at a gym. This was the time when Neha Dhupia was preparing for the Miss India pageant and Angad Bedi was playing for the Under-19 cricket team in Delhi. It was love at first sight for Angad.

Later, Neha and Angad met each other in Mumbai at a common friend’s party, where they became “friends” and started talking to each other.

Angad Bedi was head over heels in love with Neha Dhupia. However, the actress wanted to remain “only friends” with him. In an old interview, she revealed that even though all of their friends advised Angad Bedi to move on, the actor didn’t lose hope and waited for her.

After four long years, Neha finally realized her feelings for him and accepted Angad's proposal.

Neha and Angad surprised fans after they tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding on May 10, 2018. Angad had revealed that the decision to get married was taken overnight.

A few months later, the news of their first baby hit headlines. In November 2018, Angad and Neha became parents to a daughter who they have named Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

In October 2021, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Well, we must say, their love story proves pyaar dosti hai!

Also Read: Neha Dhupia is joined by the ‘sweetest visitor’ on movie set; Can you guess?