Angad Bedi & Neha pen heartfelt messages for daughter Mehr on her birthday; Share beautiful pics with the baby

On daughter Mehr’s second birthday, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia shared beautiful posts pouring their heart out in their love-filled messages.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who have been happily married for over two years, are proud parents of a daughter named Mehr. The couple is often seen sharing beautiful posts for their darling baby girl, without revealing her face, and it often makes us go aww. And now as the girl has turned two today, proud parents Angad and Neha took to Instagram to pen heartfelt posts for the birthday girl and showered her with immense love and best wishes.

Angad shared adorable pics with his daughter as she was seen sitting in his lap. In the caption, the Pink actor wrote about how lucky he is to have Mehr as his daughter. “Today at 11:25 am you were born to us..Happy birthday to our baby girl “Mehr” she turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents. @nehadhupia #satnamwaheguru forever grateful,” he added.

On the other hand, Neha also shared a couple of pics of the birthday girl from their family vacation. In the caption, the actress called Mehr her little simmba and penned a sweet wish for her. She wrote, “Our little baby girl ... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll.”

Take a look at Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s birthday post for daughter Mehr:

