Angad Bedi participates in 400-meter athletics championship to honor late father Bishan Singh Bedi

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Angad Bedi and his family are going through a rough patch lately. The unfortunate demise of his father and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi on October 23 left the bereaved family and friends devastated. While the doting daughter-in-law, Neha Dhupia honored the late cricketer by wearing a black band, reportedly, his son and actor Angad Bedi competed in a 400-meter race in Dubai in his father’s honor.

Angad Bedi talks about participating in the athletic championship in Dubai

According to a report published in The Times of India, Angad Bedi revealed that he will be making his international debut as a sprinter in an athletics championship in Dubai. In the interview, he shared that his father always said to keep his head down and let actions speak. He stated that he has been immensely inspired by his father’s wisdom, and he is competing in the race because that’s what he too would have wanted.

“It’s my way of honoring him and his legacy. Sportsmanship is in my blood. And I want to do exactly what my father would have expected of me. I want to participate in this race to honor him and the values that he has instilled in me during his wonderful life. He will always be there with me as my guiding light," the actor was quoted saying.

According to the report, on October 29, Angad is going to make his international debut as a sprinter in a 400-meter race at an athletics championship in Dubai.

In addition to this, he also stated that his father always wanted him to run because he was not athletic as a child but rather a podgy kid. Thus, his father wanted him to be fast on the field when he would coach him in cricket.

He was quoted as saying, “Der aaye durust aaye (It’s never too late). I want to do it for myself, yes, but if you really ask me, I want to do it for him. I thought to myself, if Farhan Akhtar could get into the body and mind of an athlete in his late 30s, I can give it a go, too. ”

On opting for sports in the late 30s and 40s

Opting to sports professionally in the late 30s or 40s is not an easy task. Reacting to the same, the actor stated that living the life of an athlete is living the life of a monk. He admitted that the transformation wasn’t easy, as he has been an actor all his life.

The Soorma actor stated that it is an extremely demanding sport, but he loves the need for speed. He believes that it not only makes you think faster and keeps you on your feet and agile, but also makes it look better on screen.

Angad Bedi admits being inspired by Farhan Akhtar

Angad Bedi also called actor Farhan Akhtar his inspiration. Narrating his story, Angad recalled watching the videos of Farhan online as he trained persistently to play the role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Mikha Bhaag. To see an actor turn into an athlete, he stated, “I couldn’t get that image out of my head. I thought to myself, if Farhan could get into the body and mind of an athlete in his 30s, I can give it a go, too.”

The actor further continued by sharing that after training for a year, his coach told him that he could take part in a 400-meter race, which he had done last April. He was timed 66 seconds. He believed that he was in better shape and much faster now than his previous best.

