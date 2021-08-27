Angad Bedi pens a loving message for Neha Dhupia on her birthday: Will always hold your hand
Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is celebrating her birthday today. She has turned a year older and wishes from all corners are pouring in. To note, the actress is also expecting her second child. She announced it recently with a beautiful post. However, coming back to her birthday, there is one wish which has grabbed everyone’s attention. Angad Bedi has penned down a sweet and loving message for his wife. He has also shared an adorable picture on his official Instagram handle.
Angad writes, “Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You dont need to be celebrated only on 27 th aug.. but everyday for life!!! May Waheguru give you everything you wished for and soo much more. Keep moving forward with your head held high. I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life ..i wish that we make the coming years memorable together. I will always hold your hand stay blessed and stay real just the way you are!!!! I LOVE YOU mehr ki maa.”
They are already parent to a daughter Mehr. Saba Pataudi also wished saying, ‘Happy birthday’. The actress had also shared a video on her Instagram and captioned it as ‘#birthdayeve…here I come …yeah!!! #sick#ageisjustanumber”.
On the work front, Neha will be next seen in ‘A Thursday’. She will essay the role of a pregnant cop Taking to her Instagram handle a couple of days back, she had shared a picture of her posing beside a police van and wrote, “Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you for giving me all the support and believing in us. this ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger.”
