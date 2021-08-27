Angad Bedi pens a loving message for Neha Dhupia on her birthday: Will always hold your hand

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is celebrating her birthday today. She has turned a year older and wishes from all corners are pouring in. To note, the actress is also expecting her second child. She announced it recently with a beautiful post. However, coming back to her birthday, there is one wish which has grabbed everyone’s attention. Angad Bedi has penned down a sweet and loving message for his wife. He has also shared an adorable picture on his official Instagram handle.

Angad writes, “Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You dont need to be celebrated only on 27 th aug.. but everyday for life!!! May Waheguru give you everything you wished for and soo much more. Keep moving forward with your head held high. I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life ..i wish that we make the coming years memorable together. I will always hold your hand stay blessed and stay real just the way you are!!!! I LOVE YOU mehr ki maa.”