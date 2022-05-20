Angad Bedi plays with son Guriq, pens a beautiful note for him: Grow up to be a good man

Angad Bedi is one of the most popular celebrities in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He is married to actress Neha Dhupia and the couple has two kids together - Mehr and Guriq. As everybody knows, Angad holds an active presence on social media. He enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he treats his fans with glimpses of his personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actor shared an adorable video on social media.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Angad shared the video in which he can be seen holding his son Guriq while playing with him. While sharing the post, he penned a beautiful note. It read, “Grow up to be a good man!!! Guriq Singh.” The whole video was wholesome and cute.

See Angad Bedi’s post here:

A few days back, Angad Bedi celebrated four years of togetherness with Neha Dhupia. On their wedding anniversary, Angad penned a sweet note for his wifey and even joked around. "Happy 4 years Mrs Bedi!! 10 th may 2018-2022 chaar saal pehle bundah aandar hoya si.. aaj vi aandar hi hai!! Vyah ton pehlaan paise vi nahi si.. na si kharche.. but then again .. you weren't there..naa si mehr naa si guriq. Sab kuch vadhiya in chaar salaan vich.. bas kharche karo khatt!! jokes apart you have given me soo much and kept this wonderful home together," Angad wrote.

He added, "Its always the most special feeling spending time with you.. fighting..screaming..crying..its all there!! I know you have my back and i have yours. Lets not plan.. lets be like water and find our own shape and form. Here is to living life to its fullest. Waheguru mehr kare. @nehadhupia."

