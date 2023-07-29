Angad Bedi reveals his kids Mehr and Guriq call him by his first name; Here's WHY

Lately, Angad Bedi is on cloud nine post the success of his last OTT outing, Lust Stories 2. Besides being a prolific actor, Angad is also a loving husband and a doting father. Bedi, who tied the knot with Neha Dhupia in 2018 is a proud father of two adorable kids, daughter Mehr and son Guriq. The actor who is now gearing up for his next with R Balki, Ghoomer, has opened up about the fun and friendly bond that he shares with his kids. While Angad gave a peek into his relationship with his munchkins, he also spilled beans about his friendships in industry and his celebrity friends with whom he often hangs out with. Read on to know more.

Anagad Bedi reveals his kids call him ‘Angad’

In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Bedi talked about how he is on a first name basis with his kids and how he treats Mehr and Guriq like his young friends. Speaking about the same, Angad revealed, “As a father, I am a friend to my kids. I am on a first name basis with them. They call me Angad only. I feel ki mere do chote dost hain. I feel I am just a little older than them because I feel I am mentally of their age only. We bond a lot.”

Adding further, he spoke about how his actor-wife, Neha Dhupia, is very accepting of all his flaws and how this ‘good father’ tries his best to be a better husband. Angad said, “I think I'll act in many departments because I feel Neha is understanding of that and she's very accepting of all my flaws. I hope that I can be a better husband. But I'm definitely a very good father.”

Vicky Kaushal is Angad Bedi’s ‘brother’

When asked about his friends from showbiz with whom he loves hanging out, to which Angad replied, “I have many friends. There is Vicky Kaushal. I treat Vicky as my brother and he's a very good friend. Because we share the same interest in music, in food, and we speak Punjabi. There's also Diljit Dosanjh. Karan Johar is very close to Neha, so I have a strong connection there also. We are all like family to each other. With them, I feel like even if they didn't belong to this industry, we would still be friends.”

Angad Bedi on workfront

Last seen in Lust Stories 2 opposite Mrunal Thakur, Anagad Bedi is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry with Hi Nanna, which stars Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

