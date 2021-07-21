Angad Bedi reveals the reason for not showing daughter Mehr’s face; Says 'It's because she is too young'

Angad Bedi has all the reasons to grin ear to ear especially on the personal front. After all, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is set to embrace fatherhood once again. Yes! Angad and Neha Dhupia, who are proud parents of baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi, are expecting their second child. The couple had made the announcement on social media and ever since then wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the world. And while they have been overwhelmed with the love coming their way, Neha and Angad went live on Instagram to expressed their gratitude towards the fans.

Amid this, they did respond to some of the fan messages as well. During the Instagram live, one of the fans quizzed Neha and Angad about why she neve show Mehr’s face. To this Angad replied that they do it because Mehr is too young to understand paps and social media. He said, “There’s a reason for that. It's because she is too young. When she grows up, she can make that choice for herself”.

To note, Neha and Angad had tied the knot in a hush hush wedding in May 2018. Months after their wedding, Neha had announced her pregnancy and the couple had welcomed their first child Mehr in November 2018. Speaking about the second pregnancy, Neha stated that she was pregnant when Angad had tested positive for COVID 19 early this year, “Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” she had told Hindustan Times.

