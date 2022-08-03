Angad Bedi shares an adorable VIDEO with his father; Neha Dupia, Vicky Kaushal react

Angad Bedi is one of the popular celebrities in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He is married to actress Neha Dhupia. They tied the knot on May 10, 2018, and are proud parents to two kids- Mehr and Guriq. Angad has worked in several movies including Tiger Zinda Hai, Pink, Dear Zindagi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and others. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, gives a glimpse of his personal and professional lives to his fans on Instagram.

Speaking of which, Angad shared an adorable video on 'gram featuring his father. In the reel, he can be seen spending time with his dad. While sharing the post, he wrote, "Baapu #reels #myhero #reelsinstagram". As he posted the video, Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal, Sunil Grover, and others reacted and dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Check Angad Bedi's post here

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur will feature in director R Balki's segment of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. This is Angad and Balki’s second collaboration post Ghoomer, which also features Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Saiyami Kher. According to a source close to the development, “Angad and Mrunal are paired opposite each other, and the final script is also locked. R Balki and Angad share a great bond, and are happy to collaborate once again post Ghoomer. They start filming from August 7 in Mumbai. R Balki has already begun work on the pre-production, and is aiming to wrap up the film by mid-August.” Meanwhile, they have already completed shooting for Ghoomer.

ALSO READ: Lust Stories 2 EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi paired opposite Mrunal Thakur; Reunites with R Balki post Ghoomer