Angad Bedi shares a glimpse of nervous Neha Dhupia as she prepped to enter the operation theatre; VIDEO

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are on cloud 9 after the birth of their second baby. The actors happily welcomed their second child a baby boy and are elated on his arrival. Baby daddy Angad keeps sharing pictures and videos of his lovely wife from the hospital and keeps showering love on her in his posts. The actor is quite active in his social media handles and today yet again he shared a heartwarming video straight from the hospital.

Taking to his Instagram handle Angad Bedi posted a video of Neha Dhupia who was prepping to enter the operation theatre right before the birth of their second baby. In the video, we can see Neha in a nervous state as she is dressed in a hospital gown and is wearing the hospital cap. Neha can be seen in pain as she walks inside the OT. But, before entering the OT Angad hugs her. Sharing this video, the actor wrote, “Nervousness before going in the #ot @nehadhupia you brave girl.”

Take a look:

Recently, Angad shared a video with Neha from the hospital and spoke about 'stealing kisses'. In the video, Angad and Neha can be seen sharing an adorable moment in their hospital room as they share a kiss. The Gunjan Saxena actor can be seen goofing around and after sharing a kiss with Neha says, "That's how you steal a kiss when parents are around."

Announcing the birth of their second child, Angad wrote, "BEDIS BOY" is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

