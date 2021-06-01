Angad Bedi on staying afar from Neha Dhupia & daughter Mehr while battling COVID 19: It was a challenging time

Angad Bedi opens up on battling COVID 19 and not being able to make his daughter understand why couldn’t she meet her father. Read further to know more.

‘Soorma’ star Angad Bedi has recently returned to Mumbai with Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr after battling COVID 19 and staying in isolation for 16 days in Delhi. Angad had to stay away from Neha and Mehr. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Angad spoke about how challenging it was to stay by himself anxious in the isolation waiting for a negative report. He further mentioned that it was really difficult for him to separate from family and making his little daughter understand that she won’t be able to see her father for a few days.

“It was difficult to be away from them and be in two different places in the same city. Mehr is just two and a half, and she doesn’t understand why her father cannot come and see her. These are emotions that just break you” said Angad who mentioned that keeping his distance from the daughter was the biggest challenge. Angad said, “She doesn’t get it. There were a couple of times where she would ask, ‘Papa, why are you not coming to see me?’ I’d say that I’m not feeling too well, but the minute I said that, she’d be like, ‘But I’ve also been unwell in the past, and been with you’. Such innocent questions that a child always has... it was difficult for her and very difficult for me.”

Angad Bedi said that the experience has changed him as he hugged his father before leaving Delhi not knowing when he will be able to get back to them again. He mentioned that he has learned to be more giving as a person and has decided to devote more time to his family.

