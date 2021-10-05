Angad Bedi talks about 'stealing kisses' with new mumma Neha Dhupia at the hospital

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday. The parents were ecstatic with their new arrival and shared the news on social media on the same day. Now, almost two days laters, looks like Angad and Neha are ready to head home with their newborn. Taking to Instagram, Angad shared a video with Neha from the hospital and spoke about 'stealing kisses'.

In the video, Angad and Neha can be seen sharing an adorable moment in their hospital room as they share a kiss. The Gunjan Saxena actor can be seen goofing around and after sharing a kiss with Neha says, "That's how you steal a kiss when parents are around."

Sharing the video, Angad captioned it, "Jab kabhi mile ek second!! @nehadhupia you are a warrior!!! Proud of you for everything you do. #reels" Announcing the birth of their second child, Angad wrote, "BEDIS BOY" is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

Neha also shared the happy news on social media with the sweetest family photo and wrote, "Oh boy !… you have brought us so much joy…@prasadnaaik." Take a look at their posts:

