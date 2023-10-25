Angad Bedi thanks Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai style for 'calling' him after dad Bishan Singh Bedi's demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on October 23 at the age of 77. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan took to social media to pay their final respects to him. Now, his son and actor Angad Bedi has responded to Salman's tweet on the same.

Angad Bedi reacts to Salman Khan's tweet

On October 23rd, Bishan Singh Bedi died at the age of 77. Right after that, Salman Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay condolences. He wrote: "My dear brother Angad it saddens me to hear abt your dad,Wat a bowler n wat a man,we as a family have loved n respected him.God bless his soul. Now u r the head of the family. Upar wala sir dekh ke Sardari deta hai. Your dad was a legend brother. Love u."

Check out his tweet!

Now, Bedi's son and actor Angad Bedi has responded to the tweet in Tiger Zinda Hai style. The duo has shared the screen space in the 2017 action film. Bedi wrote and thanked Khan for giving him a call. He reposted Khan's message and wrote: "Aaounga toh saath... varna Satsiakal sir!! @BeingSalmanKhan bhai that phone call ment a lot.. thank you."

Check out his tweet!

About Bishan Singh Bedi

Bishan Singh Bedi was born in Amritsar on September 25, 1946. He started his cricketing career in 1966 and he continued to represent the Indian cricket team till 1979. He took part in around 67 Tests and took 266 wickets. In the ODIs, Bedi was able to take seven wickets and was also a key figure in leading the team to win the 1971 series against England. At that time, Bedi was appointed the captain after Ajit Wadekar suffered injuries.

Bishan Singh Bedi was often considered by experts as one of the finest Indian spinners. In addition to his accomplishments on the international stage, he was also a big name in domestic cricket and represented Delhi in the Ranji Trophy for many years.

ALSO READ: Bishan Singh Bedi's final rites: Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia pay last respects; Sharmila Tagore and others attend