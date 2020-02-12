Angad Bedi undergoes knee surgery and Neha Dhupia cheers him up before the operation; Watch Video

Neha Dhupia records a video of Angad Bedi minutes before he undergoes knee surgery and cheers him up before the operation.

It seems like a busy year for Angad Bedi who is gearing up for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein the actor plays the role of Janhvi Kapoor's brother. While Janhvi will be seen stepping into the shoes of Gunjan Saxena, the first woman IAF officer to have fled in a combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999, Angad Bedi plays an Army Officer as well. The actor took running lessons as a part of the training from an international running coach for his role. Meanwhile, Angad Bedi has also been shooting his next, Balaji’s MumBhai at Mazgaon Docks in South Bombay.

During the filming of the same, Angad sustained an injury in his right knee. He was shooting for an action sequence when the actor busted his right knee and now after almost a month, he has finally been able to take out some time for knee surgery. Recently, Angad shared a video recorded by wifey Neha Dhupia right before his knee surgery. He is being strolled in for the surgery while Neha is cheering him up before the same. She lightens up his mood as she takes down his order for food asking him what he'd like to eat post-surgery.

Angad Bedi make jokes in the face of an operation. The actor looks fearless as he says that he's gonna be stronger and better after the surgery. "That’s me minutes before going in for knee surgery... I think my nerves got me talking too much... captured by my wifey ( also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured but I still love her too much ... stay tuned for more ... will keep u posted with more videoes if I’m not dying in pain #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1", reads his post.

