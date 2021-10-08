Angad Bedi on welcoming second baby: Neha and I wanted Mehr to learn to share and care

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child on Sunday. The happy father took to his official social media handle and shared the news. Now in a recent interview with a daily leading, Angad opened up about their decision to have a second child.

Speaking to ETimes, he said, “No one wants to be alone. Our parents have always loved us more than we can ever love them. Our siblings are the ones who we confide in and we go to when we need that one person to lean on. Neha and I didn’t ever want Mehr to be alone. We wanted her to grow up with a sibling, learn to share and care, and also develop a bond that’s special and beyond everything else.”

Angad further added that when kids play together, they learn so much and understand things that sometimes are left unspoken by parents.

“We always wanted our child to have a sibling and it has happened at the right time in all our lives. Both my parents were working, and they would both give us a lot of time and attention in their own ways. My mom made a lot of sacrifices, quietly. Neha, just like my mother, is a working professional and a hands-on mom. The atmosphere at my home was great then, and thanks to Neha and my kids, it’s great even today. Hats off to the women who keep our homes and us together. I am fortunate to have a wife like Neha,” concluded Angad.